A large group of teenagers not following COVID protocols and ignoring an earlier warning to disperse were eventually issued with a $230 fine. The incident took place at approximately 11:45 PM on Saturday December 19, 2020, in the parking lot of Dover Bay High School.

Officers on patrol observed a large group of youths and a number of vehicles gathering in the high school parking lot. The attending officer engaged the youth in discussion and discussed the risks associated with their behaviour, and then told them they needed to disperse.

The officer left the area but returned a short time later to find more cars and more youths. Many of them were seen walking about in the parking lot without masks on and going back and forth between vehicles to speak with friends.

Given their lack of regard after being told to disperse, the officer elected to issue each with a violation ticket in hopes that the behaviour would not continue throughout the Holiday Season, said Constable Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

Throughout the interaction the youth were respectful, apologetic and understanding of why they were receiving a ticket. In total, eleven youths received a $230 fine under Section 4 of the COVID Related Measures Act.