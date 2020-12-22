The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who assaulted a female in Cedar on December 10, 2020. The youth, who is in her late teens, was left shaken but uninjured by her ordeal, that occurred between 10 am to 11 am, in the vicinity of the Cedar Skate Bowl on Macmillan Road.

The victim told police she had walked to the skate bowl to look for a friend and while there, she engaged in conversation with an unknown man. After a few minutes, the youth turned to walk away when the suspect grabbed her wrist, and assaulted her. The youth fought back and the assault stopped with the man running off in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as follows:

Indigenous man, mid-twenties

6 ft. to 6 ft. 3, thin build

Longer hair sticking out from underneath his hat

Difficulty pronouncing C’s and S’s

He was wearing:

A black cloth mask

Brown ripped jacket, black DC hat with white logo and green under the brim of the hat

Black pants, worn out runners

A silver chain necklace with a cross around his neck

Investigators have aggressively pursued the investigation however at this time, they have been unable to identify the suspect, and are turning to the public for assistance , said Constable Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

If anyone has information on this incident or the identity of the suspect, please call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file #2020-45182