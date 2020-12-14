Sunshine Coast RCMP is warning the public of counterfeit money circulating in the region.

In the most recent case, a customer tried to pass a fake 20-dollar bill at a Sechelt convenience store.

The cashier noticed that the bill looked suspicious and alerted the customer that it may be counterfeit.

 Here are some tips for detecting counterfeit money:

During a transaction

If you suspect that you’re being offered a counterfeit note, assess the situation to ensure that you are not at risk. Then, do the following:

  • Politely refuse the note and explain that you suspect that it may be counterfeit.
  • Ask for another note (and check it too).
  • Advise the person to check the note with the local police.
  • Inform your local police of a possible attempt to pass suspected counterfeit money.
  • Be courteous. Remember that the person in possession of the bill could be an innocent victim who does not realize that the note is suspicious.

After a transaction

If you suspect that you’ve received a counterfeit note, give it to the local police.

  • If it’s real, you’ll get it back.
  • Either way, the police should be informed of possible counterfeiting activity in your community. Timely reporting helps police and prosecutors bring counterfeiters to justice.

More helpful information is available here.