Beware Counterfeit Money on the Sunshine Coast
Counterfeit money, primarily $20's, are circulating. Sharon Vanhouwe, MyCowichanValleyNow.com staff.
Sunshine Coast RCMP is warning the public of counterfeit money circulating in the region.
In the most recent case, a customer tried to pass a fake 20-dollar bill at a Sechelt convenience store.
The cashier noticed that the bill looked suspicious and alerted the customer that it may be counterfeit.
Here are some tips for detecting counterfeit money:
During a transaction
If you suspect that you’re being offered a counterfeit note, assess the situation to ensure that you are not at risk. Then, do the following:
- Politely refuse the note and explain that you suspect that it may be counterfeit.
- Ask for another note (and check it too).
- Advise the person to check the note with the local police.
- Inform your local police of a possible attempt to pass suspected counterfeit money.
- Be courteous. Remember that the person in possession of the bill could be an innocent victim who does not realize that the note is suspicious.
After a transaction
If you suspect that you’ve received a counterfeit note, give it to the local police.
- If it’s real, you’ll get it back.
- Either way, the police should be informed of possible counterfeiting activity in your community. Timely reporting helps police and prosecutors bring counterfeiters to justice.
More helpful information is available here.