Sunshine Coast RCMP is warning the public of counterfeit money circulating in the region.

In the most recent case, a customer tried to pass a fake 20-dollar bill at a Sechelt convenience store.

The cashier noticed that the bill looked suspicious and alerted the customer that it may be counterfeit.

Here are some tips for detecting counterfeit money:

During a transaction

If you suspect that you’re being offered a counterfeit note, assess the situation to ensure that you are not at risk. Then, do the following:

Politely refuse the note and explain that you suspect that it may be counterfeit.

Ask for another note (and check it too).

Advise the person to check the note with the local police.

Inform your local police of a possible attempt to pass suspected counterfeit money.

Be courteous. Remember that the person in possession of the bill could be an innocent victim who does not realize that the note is suspicious.

After a transaction

If you suspect that you’ve received a counterfeit note, give it to the local police.

If it’s real, you’ll get it back.

Either way, the police should be informed of possible counterfeiting activity in your community. Timely reporting helps police and prosecutors bring counterfeiters to justice.

More helpful information is available here.