One of the early casualties of the Covid 19 pandemic was Earth Day, usually celebrated on April 22nd.

Instead, Earth Day Canada launched its municipal tree planting relay.

On the 22nd of every month until Earth Day 2021, cities across Canada are participating by pledging to plant at least 50 trees in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

The City of Nanaimo took on this pledge during the month of November. Throughout the month, approximately 250 trees and 350 shrubs were planted. Douglas Fir, Red Alder, Big Leaf Maple, Giant Sequoia, Nootka Rose, Oregon Grape and Snowberry were among the new trees and shrubs added to the community’s greenspaces.

The City says planting trees is the perfect way for cities, including Nanaimo, to highlight their dedication to addressing climate change and to reiterate their commitment to sustainability.

“With COVID-19, the City of Nanaimo was unable to have its usual Earth Day Celebration. This tree planting relay is a great opportunity to still do our part to make Nanaimo greener and re-commit to being sustainable as we do our part to reduce our impact on the environment,” says Deborah Beck, Recreation Coordinator with Parks, Recreation and Culture

These trees and shrubs were planted along the Chase River and in Third Street Park by students from Nanaimo District Secondary School, John Barsby Community School and students from the Vancouver Island University Parks Canada Club.

Tree Planting Relay https://cnan.ca/3pWfXsk