We have more information in connection with the body found in Chemainus yesterday.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP Sergeant Trevor Busch said on Sunday morning officers responded to reports of a person in the back of a vehicle on Daniel Street.

He said it was a medical incident.

“During the investigation, members determined that it was a medical situation, no signs of foul play were detected,” said Busch. “Our police investigation was concluded shortly thereafter.”

The RCMP and BC Coroners Service worked together on the investigation.