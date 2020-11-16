In-Person Attendance of Sechelt Council Meetings Suspended
Sechelt Council moves to virtual meetings. Photo supplied by District of Sechelt website.
District of Sechelt council meetings are going virtual.
Last week, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry issued a public health order, stating that all individuals, places of work, and businesses must significantly reduce their social interactions.
She issued the order because of the skyrocketing number of COVID-19 cases in Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health.
As a result, starting Wednesday the District’s regular council meetings will be held on the Zoom platform. Click here for log-in details.
Gibsons Council is also using the Zoom platform for Tuesday’s meetings.