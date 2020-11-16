Sechelt Council moves to virtual meetings. Photo supplied by District of Sechelt website.

District of Sechelt council meetings are going virtual.

Last week, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry issued a public health order, stating that all individuals, places of work, and businesses must significantly reduce their social interactions.

She issued the order because of the skyrocketing number of COVID-19 cases in Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health.

As a result, starting Wednesday the District’s regular council meetings will be held on the Zoom platform. Click here for log-in details.

Gibsons Council is also using the Zoom platform for Tuesday’s meetings.