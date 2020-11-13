B.C. drivers advised to watch for deer as rutting season arrives
Deer in the headlights (Vista Stock Photo)
Rutting season is here, and drivers in B.C. are being reminded to keep an eye out for animals crossing roads and highways.
It’s the annual mating time for deer, elk and moose, and usually happens from late October to December. Most activity is seen in mid-November.
The Province says rutting season poses an increased risk for deer-vehicle collisions, especially during the night-time hours when these animals are most active.
During the rut, male deer show increased interest in female deer, but are also more aggressive toward other male deer. This often causes animals to move quickly with little regard for their surroundings.
The Province is offering the following tips to avoid deer-vehicle collisions:
- Be vigilant when driving at peak hours when deer are most active: dawn and dusk. If you see one deer, watch for others, as these animals seldom travel alone.
- Be alert near wooded areas or green spaces, and near water sources.
- Watch for deer/elk crossing signs and flashing wildlife-warning signs, such as the ones recently installed on Highway 18 in the Cowichan Valley. These signs are placed in areas with high numbers of reported deer-vehicle incidents.
- Keep your car in good shape. Make sure headlights, windshields and wipers are clean and in working condition.
- Use high beams at night when there are no oncoming vehicles. Honk your horn with one long blast to frighten animals away from your vehicle.