This Wednesday is Remembrance Day, and it’s expected that members of the military will still be travelling to attend services.

To acknowledge and honour active, reserve and retired military personnel and cadets, BC Ferries is offering them free rides on November 11th.

The complimentary fare applies to those who show official Canadian military identification or are travelling in uniform.

Seniors will also be able to travel for free when showing a BC Services Card, BC Driver’s License, BC Identification Card or Birth Certificate.

BC Ferries says all Canadian flags on its vessels will fly at half-mast on Remembrance Day, with two minutes of silence scheduled for 11 in the morning on ships and at terminals.

For full schedule information, current conditions and bookings, click here.