A woman and her car have been plucked from the ocean, after going off the Brechin boat ramp near Departure Bay.

RCMP report that witnesses saw the car accelerate before going down the ramp.

Two male bystanders rescued the driver before the car sunk in about 6 feet of water. The vehicle was later pulled out by a tow truck.

After a brief investigation, RCMP have charged the driver under the motor vehicle act, took away her drivers license for 90 days, and impounded the car for a month.