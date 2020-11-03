Sunshine Coast RCMP said two residents are facing big fines for not quarantining.

Constable Karen Whitby said the pair went into a business and told staff that they just got back from Europe, prompting a call to the RCMP.

Whitby said they more often get reports about out-of-province license plates.

“It (failing to quarantine) hasn’t been reported to us before. We have had a lot of reports about you know, ‘there’s a California license plate,’ that’s what most of our reports are in, and we follow-up there,” said Whitby.

Whitby said education about the need to quarantine is important. He also said local businesses are good about taking the necessary safety precautions.

“All we can do is try and educate people. Businesses are very careful, I’m glad this business called us,” said Whitby. “They realized this is a risk to them, having these people come into their business, it puts their livelihood at risk, it puts other people, coming into that business at risk, and from what I’ve seen living here on the Sunshine Coast, the businesses are very vigilant.”

According to the Quarantine Act, the maximum fine for failing to quarantine for 14 days ranges from $300,000 to one million dollars.