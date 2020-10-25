The polls are now closed, and ballots are being counted.

Here’s a look at how the BC Provincial Election is shaping up.

Overall, the NDP is leading the race with 308,438 votes. The Liberals are second with 245,765 votes while the Greens have 110,014 votes

Here’s a look at what’s going on in our local ridings.

Nanaimo-North Cowichan:

*Doug Routley (NDP) – 2,451

Chris Istace (Greens) – 2,042

Duck (don) Paterson (Liberals) – 1,345

Nanaimo:

*Sheila Malcolmson (NDP) – 6,562

Kathleen Jones (Liberals) – 2,686

Lia Marie Constance Versaevel (Greens) – 3,060

Parksville-Qualicum:

*Michelle Stilwell (Liberal) – 2,484

Adam Walker (NDP) -2,811

Don Purdey (Conservative) – 497

Rob Lyon (Greens) – 1,511

John St. John (Independent) – 199

Powell River-Sunshine Coast:

*Nicolas Simons (NDP) – 6,554

Kim Darwin (Greens) – 4,869

Sandra Stoddart-Hansen (Liberals) – 2,362

*Incumbent

For up-to-date numbers click here.