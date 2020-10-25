Local Election Results
The polls are now closed, and ballots are being counted.
Here’s a look at how the BC Provincial Election is shaping up.
Overall, the NDP is leading the race with 308,438 votes. The Liberals are second with 245,765 votes while the Greens have 110,014 votes
Here’s a look at what’s going on in our local ridings.
Nanaimo-North Cowichan:
*Doug Routley (NDP) – 2,451
Chris Istace (Greens) – 2,042
Duck (don) Paterson (Liberals) – 1,345
Nanaimo:
*Sheila Malcolmson (NDP) – 6,562
Kathleen Jones (Liberals) – 2,686
Lia Marie Constance Versaevel (Greens) – 3,060
Parksville-Qualicum:
*Michelle Stilwell (Liberal) – 2,484
Adam Walker (NDP) -2,811
Don Purdey (Conservative) – 497
Rob Lyon (Greens) – 1,511
John St. John (Independent) – 199
Powell River-Sunshine Coast:
*Nicolas Simons (NDP) – 6,554
Kim Darwin (Greens) – 4,869
Sandra Stoddart-Hansen (Liberals) – 2,362
*Incumbent
For up-to-date numbers click here.