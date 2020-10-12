Environment Canada has issued a Wind Warning for much of Vancouver Island.

The organization says a low-pressure system is expected to move across Vancouver Island overnight and Tuesday morning.

Winds will rise to southeast 70 gusting to 100 km/h over Western Vancouver Island late this evening before rising to southeast 60 gusting to 90 km/h overnight for areas near northern Georgia Strait.

Environment Canada says the winds will ease Tuesday morning as the low centre pushes onto Vancouver Island and weakens.

High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.