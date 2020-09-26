The Squamish RCMP and the Sea to Sky Gondola LP are asking the public’s help to find the culprits behind two vandalism incidents.

The most recent damage happened on September 14th, where the Sea to Sky Gondola called Squamish RCMP to report that the line to the gondola had been cut and it had crashed into the mountain.

The first incident happened back on August 10th of 2019.

The Sea to Sky Gondola LP is offering a $250,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

The RCMP says officers are working diligently on both investigations and are urging anyone with video footage of the Sea to Sky Highway, north and south of the gondola location from September 13th at 8:00 pm to September 14th at 2:00 pm, to contact police.

The video can be in the form of dashcam, house surveillance, video from vehicle cameras, or business footage.

If you do have information on this investigation you’re asked to contact the Police Gondola Information phone line at 604-892-6122.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.solvecrime.ca.