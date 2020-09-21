Cannabis producers in B.C. will now have better access to local retailers and consumers, thanks to new direct delivery and farm-gate sales programs.

The province says after receiving input and recommendations from long-time cannabis growers, Indigenous leaders and other stakeholders, it is giving Health Canada-licensed small-scale producers, including nurseries, the option of delivering cannabis directly to licensed retailers.

“We’ve heard clearly how important these kinds of sales are for smaller cannabis producers trying to get a foothold in a market currently dominated by larger players,” explains Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

“Now more than ever, our government is committed to supporting B.C. businesses and encouraging people to buy local, and that includes creating conditions for cannabis businesses of all sizes to succeed.”

B.C will also develop a farm-gate sales program that will give B.C. cannabis growers the ability to sell their products from “farm-gate” stores located at their production site.

The Ministry of Attorney General’s Liquor Distribution Branch will also launch an Indigenous Shelf Space Program, expected to start in 2021.

The program will highlight cannabis products produced by B.C. Indigenous producers in BC Cannabis Stores, helping consumers easily identify those products and make purchasing decisions.

“These steps will help grow the legal cannabis industry in B.C. in an inclusive way,” said David Eby, Attorney General.

“By making it easier to know more about the product, those who choose to use cannabis can make careful decisions about what types of products they want to buy and what sectors of the industry they want to support.”

Highlighted products will be available at private B.C. cannabis retail locations, as well as through the BC Cannabis Stores online site.

To learn more, visit the Government of British Columbia’s website.