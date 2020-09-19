The Sunshine Coast Regional District (SCRD) will begin test drilling groundwater well sources starting Monday at four sites on the Sunshine Coast.

The test drilling of the sites is part of phase two of four phases of the Groundwater Investigation program to supplement and diversify current water sources.

Remko Rosenboom, SCRD General Manager says “Phase 1 of the project consisted of a feasibility study to identify aquifers that could function as an additional water supply source.”

In 2018 test drilling as part of Phase 2 (Part 1) of the project occurred on four sites and this ultimately resulted in the decision to develop the Church Road well field.

“This time, four different sites were selected also with a high probability of yielding high-quality water at a volume significant enough to justify development costs,” explains Rosenboom.

Drilling is scheduled to start on Monday at Maryanne West Park, Other sites in the area will be worked on next month as well including Upper Roberts Creek and Langdale pump station.

The fourth and final site at Gray Creek will undergo its testing in November.

Investigating and developing new water supply sources is one of the tactics identified in the 2019-2023 SCRD Strategic Plan and more information on the Groundwater Investigation program can be found at www.scrd.ca/ground-water-investigation.