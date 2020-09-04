The province is moving forward with safety improvements to an accident-prone intersection along Highway 101.

It’s also committing to the study of a bypass/alternative route.

This all comes as a result of recent study of the Highway 101 corridor between Gibsons and Sechelt.

“We are committed to making safety upgrades to the busy Joe Road/Orange Road intersection on Highway 101,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“We also want to study the possibility of a Gibsons bypass or alternative route, as we know this is something that is important to many who live in the area.”

The study of an alternative route or bypass of Gibsons and Sechelt will include public consultation starting next year.

Currently, Highway 101 passes through both Gibsons and Sechelt, where it travels through 11 signalized intersections.

“A safe, efficient Highway 101 is essential for people who live, work and travel on the Sunshine Coast,” said Nicholas Simons, MLA for Powell River-Sunshine Coast.

“There are many opinions about how a bypass or alternative route could improve highway travel, and I look forward to leading public consultation in the coming year as we explore this idea further.”

The Joe Road/Orange Road intersection on Highway 101 is one of the busiest unsignalized intersections between Gibsons and Sechelt.

It provides a connection to Lower Road and many homes on either side of the highway.

It also happens to be one of the most collision-prone locations in the study area.

To make this intersection safer for people, the ministry is starting engineering work on a project to install protected left-turn lanes eastbound and westbound.

The province says this step will create an easier and safer way for drivers to turn left.

Also, adjustments to the overall geometry of the intersection will be made to further enhance safety.

Construction is expected to start next summer.

The Highway 101 Gibsons to Sechelt Corridor Study explored options to improve the safety and operations of the corridor, and took place from March 2019 to August 2020.

Recommendations from the study include short-, medium- and long-term improvement options to improve safety and efficiency along the corridor.

The province is moving ahead with safety improvements to Highway 101, including a problem intersection.

It’s also committing to the study of a bypass-slash-alternative route, after a recent study of the Highway 101 corridor between Gibsons and Sechelt.

“We are committed to making safety upgrades to the busy Joe Road/Orange Road intersection on Highway 101,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“We also want to study the possibility of a Gibsons bypass or alternative route, as we know this is something that is important to many who live in the area.”