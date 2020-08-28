A 28-year old Duncan man has been arrested after smashing into a police cruiser in Nanaimo and then wrecklessly driving off, leading police on a chase.

The RCMP says that on Wednesday morning, officers stopped to check on a Ford F150 pick-up truck parked along a street in south Nanaimo.

The truck’s driver backed into the police cruiser and hit two parked vehicles .

He then drove down an embankment and through the yard of a home before speeding away on Fifth Avenue to Nanaimo Parkway.

The RCMP were alerted by people who witnessed the vehicle driving along the roadway and then turning onto Northfield Road.

Police located the truck at a business, and after a brief foot chase and an altercation, the 28-year old Duncan man was arrested and is facing charges.

Police are seeking any witnesses to the event, as well as, any dash cam footage that captured the incident.

Contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 with any information.