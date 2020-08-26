Ottawa announces $2-billion for provinces and territories to help with safe return to school
(Image supplied by CPAC).
“Our Children must be safe in the classroom.”
That from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who announced his government is providing up to $2-billion for provinces and territories as part of a new “Safe Return to Class Fund.”
Trudeau announced the funding Wednesday morning. He says it’s on top of the $19 billion Ottawa already promised to provinces and territories to help them cope with the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trudeau adds $112-million is also on the way to First Nations “to ensure a safe return to school on reserves.”
He says his government “respect that education is a provincial jurisdiction” and they have made the funding flexible, so “provinces and ultimately schools can use it for what they need most.”