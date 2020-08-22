Across the province, Fortis BC and Fresh Air Cinema have been bringing communities together and raising money for local charities with their outdoor movie events.

They have been able to make an impact for food banks, hospitals, non-profit groups and mental health associations, and are doing their best to give back to families that need it in the wake of Covid-19.

Now its Sechelts turn.

The FortisBC and Fresh Air Cinema event for Sechelt will be held on August 28th and August 29th at Hackett Park.

The two movies being shown will be E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and Jaws (1975) and 100 percent of donations collected will be given to Habitat for Humanity Sunshine Coast.

The gates will open at 7:20pm sharp and the movie will begin at approximately 8:20pm.

It will be a free donation event but tickets are still required and will be per car, not per person.

Only 50 cars per film will be allowed and “at-the-door” purchases will not be allowed.

More information can be found here.