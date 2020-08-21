Government of BC logo. Supplied by the Government of BC Facebook page.

The province is stepping up enforcement of health orders aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19

This morning the BC government announced it is giving police and other provincial enforcement officers the authority to issue two-thousand dollar fines to businesses, or at events where the provincial health officer’s order on gathering size is being violated.

They will also be able to issue two-hundred-dollar violation tickets to individuals not following the direction of police or enforcement staff at events, or those who refuse to comply with requests to follow health orders or safe operating procedures.

Abusive behaviour toward officers enforcing the order will also result in a two-hundred-dollar fine.

These new measures are being enacted under the provincial state of emergency, which uses the power of the Emergency Program Act to support actions by officials required for B.C.’s COVID-19 response and Restart Plan.

The Province is also enlisting compliance and enforcement staff from provincial ministries to support enforcement and help issue tickets for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This includes liquor, cannabis and gaming inspectors, community safety unit inspectors and conservation officers.