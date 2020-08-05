They are creating a lot of buzz, but no Asian Giant hornets are confirmed to have been found this summer on Vancouver Island.

The invasive hornets are voracious hunters of bees and other insects.

In September of last year, the agriculture ministry and bee-keepers destroyed an Asian Giant hornet nest in the Nanaimo area.

Gail Wallin of the BC Invasive Species Council says there have been plenty of possible sightings reported, but as of this month, “we don’t have any Asian Giant hornets that are confirmed.”

She says the suspect insects turn out to be other species.

“People are on the alert and reporting things that they think might be Asian Giant hornets, but they are not.”

She says they are pleased that people are watching for them and says if people think they have seen one, a photograph is very helpful, and if possible, safely capturing one is ideal.

If you are on the look-out for the hornets, Wallin says that later this month Asian Giants can be expected to become more active.

You can report a sighting to the Invasive Species Council of BC by phoning 1-888-933-3722, or by email at info@bcinvasives.ca

The Ministry of Agriculture has set traps for them in the province.

Asian Giant hornets are large compared to others with an orange hear and black eyes.

Workers are about 3.5 centimetres long and the queens can be as large as five centimetres.

Unlike other species, they build nests in the ground.