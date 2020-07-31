British Columbians are asked to play safe and stay safe this weekend.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry urges people to make this BC Day holiday weekend one with the right balance between connecting with friends and family while protecting ourselves and those around us from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, 50 new cases of the virus are reported in the province.

BC has recorded a total of 3,641 cases, of which 3,168 people who tested positive have recovered.

One new case is listed on Vancouver Island, where the total is now 144.

Elsewhere in the province, 1088 cases of COVID-19 have been found in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 1,889 in the Fraser Health region, 369 in the Interior Health region, 88 in the Northern Health region and 63 cases in people living outside of Canada.

A new health-care facility outbreak is reported at Dania Home in the Fraser Health region and no new community outbreaks are reported.

There is one new COVID-19 related death for a total of 195 in British Columbia.

Dr. Henry warns there continues to be additional community exposure events across the province.

A list of community exposure events related to flights and others is available ast the BC Centre for Disease Control, and on individual health authority websites.

Provincial health officials have created a new playbook for how to have fun and keep each other safe and health.

The Good Times guide is available online at https://goodtimes.gov.bc.ca/