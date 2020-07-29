Sunshine Coast Tourism is waiving membership fees in 2020, retroactive from March 18.

“The global pandemic has been extremely disruptive to the tourism economy, but it is also acting as a catalyst to evaluate and rethink our growth strategy through a new more sustainable lens,” said Paul Kamon, SCT Executive Director. “Extra support in the near term and broader collaboration going forward will help to propel our collective success as a tourism destination,” Kamon added.

Businesses looking to become a member need to fill out the membership registration form on the SCT website.

Along with the waiving of fees, all members will receive a 50 percent discount on racking this year at the Gibsons and Sechelt Visitors Centres.

SCT is also conducting a member consultation survey to help gather the information that will be used to develop strategies moving forward.