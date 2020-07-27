The Sunshine Coast Regional District was gifted a wool blanket recently.

Sechelt Nation weaver and artist Jessica Silvey (left) gave the blanket to the SCRD as a symbol of the journey the local government and First Nation are on, towards reconciliation.

“I have chosen this design, as to me it represents the journey that we all need to take together

towards reconciliation,” said Jessica Silvey. “It will not be an easy journey, as there is deep-rooted distrust, fear, and generational trauma in our community and hesitation on the settlers’

side, [as] both sides are truly entering into the unknown.”

The main body of the blanket was woven with a Cherokee basket weave pattern called “Unbroken Friendship.”

“Unbroken Friendship’ is a symbol of hope and healing for our entire Sunshine Coast community,” said Lori Pratt, SCRD Board Chair. “We are deeply honoured to receive Ms.

Silvey’s weaving and grateful to the syiyaya Reconciliation Movement for this critical work. There are many more steps on our journey, and as we recognize the pain and transgressions of

the past, we look to the path ahead and how we can move forward, together.”

“Unbroken Friendship” is showcased in the lobby of the SCRD’s administration building and the display case was designed and built by Sechelt artist and woodworker Shain Jackson (right).

Four master weavers were commissioned to design and create reconciliation blankets and sashes as part of a project titled, “Weaving Tears into Dreams of Reconciliation.”