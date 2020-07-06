Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced six new deaths since the last update Friday.

All six deaths occurred in long-term care, four in Vancouver Coastal Health and two in Fraser Health.

There are 13 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health and none on Vancouver Island.

In the three reporting periods since Friday, 31 new cases were announced and that brings the total in our province to 29-hundred 78.

There are eleven new cases in the healthcare system and 166 active cases in the province.

Sixteen people are in hospital and four are in intensive care.

Two thousand 629 people have fully recovered from the Coronavirus, that’s a recovery rate of more than 88 percent.

Ottawa, Toronto, and Waterloo have brought in the mandatory use of masks, it is recommended, but not mandatory here.