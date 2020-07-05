Stage one watering restrictions now in effect. Photo by Sharon Vanhouwe.

On July 10, Stage Two water conservation regulations will go into effect within the Sunshine Coast Regional District.

These regulations affect water users south of Pender Harbour, while residents on water systems within Pender Harbour remain subject to Stage One restrictions.

The snowpack, as of early May, was comparable to where it was last year, but the rain and cooler weather in the last few months has meant that conservation measures have been declared a month later than last year.

In 2019, these regulations went into effect on June 7.

Restrictions ensure that the demand for water doesn’t exceed capacity and there is enough to use for fire protection.

Stage Two Restrictions (from SCRD website)

LAWNS:

Lawn watering is not permitted. Watering permits to establish new lawns (seed or sod) will not be

issued at Stage 2 but existing permits are still valid.

TREES, SHRUBS OR FLOWERS:

• Sprinklers or soaker hoses can be used two days per week on Thursday and Sunday for even

numbered addresses from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and on Wednesday and Saturday for odd

numbered addresses from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

• Hand-held hoses with spray trigger nozzles, hand-held containers or micro/drip-irrigation can be

used anytime.

FOOD PRODUCING PLANTS AND TREES:

• Sprinklers or soaker hoses can be used two days per week on Thursday and Sunday for even

numbered addresses from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on Wednesday

and Saturday for odd numbered addresses from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

• Hand-held hoses with spray trigger nozzles, hand-held containers or micro/drip-irrigation can be

used at any time.

COMMERCIAL FOOD PRODUCING FARMS:

• Commercial food-producing farms paying a metered rate for water are exempt from Stage 2

regulations.

WASHING VEHICLES OR BOATS:

• Permitted with a container, hand-held hose with spray trigger nozzles, or commercial car washes.

WASHING SIDEWALKS AND DRIVEWAYS, WINDOWS OR EXTERIOR BUILDING SURFACES:

• Permitted only for preparing surfaces for painting or paving and for health and safety.

Filling swimming pools, spas, garden ponds, or fountains is permitted.