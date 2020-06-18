BC Ferries will once again be offering food on vessels sailing between the mainland and Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

The corporation says it will strictly adhere to provincial and federal guidelines as it gradually resumes food service.

Hot food will be available on the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay run, and on the Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay and Horseshoe Bay to Langdale routes.

The limited menu includes chicken strips, fries, breakfast sandwiches, hot oatmeal, and packaged salads, as well as coffee and tea.

There will be other drinks offered, along with pastries, cold cereal, yogurt, and fruit cups.

On vessels between Tsawwassen and Duke Point, passengers will be able to get sandwiches, sushi, coffee and other drinks, pastries, cold cereal, yogurt, and fruit cups.

BC Ferries says all hot food will be served in packages so people can take it to their vehicles, the outer decks, or the limited cafeteria seats available.