The Sunshine Coast RCMP is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident.

The RCMP says that at around 5:30 pm Tuesday afternoon at Largo Road and Highway 101 in Roberts Creek a vehicle turned onto the highway and a motorcycle slammed into it.

Members of the Roberts Creek Fire Department and paramedics attempted to save the life of the 22-year old man riding the motorcycle.

The young man died at the scene.

The RCMP continue their investigation and anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact them at 604-885-2266.