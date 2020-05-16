The federal government will be increasing the Canada Child Benefit again this summer. In a previous announcement, parents will receive an additional 3-hundred dollars per child in May. In his daily address, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says July 20th payments will include an increase, as they have every summer.

Trudeau also announced that Health Canada has approved the first clinical trials of a potential COVID—19 vaccine. The research is being done at The Canadian Center for Vaccinology at Dalhousie University. Trudeau says if the trials are successful it will allow the vaccine to be produced and distributed “here at home.” However, he warned it is a slow process and must be done safely.

Trudeau also announced $100-million dollars in funding for the Canadian Red Cross, to allow the organization to continue its work amid the COVID-19 pandemic as well as prepare for potential flooding and wildfires across the country. An additional $10-million will be provided to Indigenous women and children’s shelters.