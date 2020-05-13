Even the broad expanse of Howe Sound couldn’t shield a driver sho ignored the flashing lights of a school bus from the long reach of the Sunshine Coast RCMP.

In March, a BMW S-U-V passed a school bus with its warning lights flashing and stop sign extended, nearly hitting a child getting off the bus.

It happened near Redroofs and O’Brian Road in Halfmoon Bay.

The school bus driver took down the license plate number of the SUV and reported the driver to the RCMP.

The vehicle was registered in Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast Mounties reached out to Vancouver Police who were happy to assist awarding the driver for their actions with a ticket for three-hundred-and-68 dollars and three infraction points on their driver’s license.