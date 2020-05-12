RCMP Looking for Suspect Who Stole Key, Vandalized Business
Police cruiser. (Sharon Vanhouwe, mycoastnow.com staff)
A suspect who gained entry to a business in the 5,600 block of Teredo Street in Sechelt, tearing an alarm panel off the wall.
While the building was being re-keyed, the suspect returned and unsuccessfully tried to steal locksmithing tools.
The suspect got away with a key to the new lock.
Sunshine Coast RCMP have identified the suspect and the suspect was also caught or surveillance video.
The investigation is ongoing.