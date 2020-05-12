Royal Family releases video thanking nurses on International Nurses day
The almost 5-minute video shows members of the Royal Family calling nurses via video chat, thanking them, and asking questions about their specific circumstances in their countries and hospitals.
The video features the voice of the Queen speaking about the importance of International Nurses Day and video of Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess Anne and Sophie Countess of Wessex.
You can watch the video here