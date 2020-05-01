Sunshine Coast RCMP is trying to identify a man suspected of assaulting a 70-year old man at a residence in Gibsons on April 24th.

The attack happened early in the morning when a person knocked on the door of a home on Veterans Road.

The elderly man opened the door and was attacked by a man wearing a mask who punched him several times in the face.

During the assault, the victim was able to pull the mask off of his attacker but did not recognize him.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, 20 to 30 years old, 5’6″ to 5’8″ in height with a slim build, and wearing black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sechelt RCMP at 604-885-2266 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.