The Sunshine Coast Regional District has seen a spike in water service user rates during the COVID19 pandemic.

User rates for the regional water service south of Pender Harbour outside of Gibsons has seen a sharp 43 percent increase in user rates, from $287.31 to $410.85 dollars a month.

North Pender water service rates rose by 50 percent, from $277.74 to $416.61 dollars a month.

South Pender rates climbed 28 percent from $415 to $529.14 dollars a month.

Other sections of the utility bills include sewer, garbage collection, and wastewater fees.