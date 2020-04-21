“It is not forever, but we must continue to act today.”

That was according to Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at the daily COVID19 update today, where 25 new cases of the Coronavirus were announced.

That brings the total in the province to 1,724, there was an additional death at a long-term care facility in Vancouver Coastal Health, the eighty-seventh in our province since the pandemic started.

There are 319 cases in long-term care or assisted living facilities in the province.

There are 76 cases at the Mission Correctional Facility, including 65 inmates and there has been an additional outbreak in a poultry processing plant in Vancouver Coastal Health, affecting 28 employees.

After seven positive COVID19 cases were confirmed at the Kearl Lake mine northeast of Fort MacKay, none were reported today.

However, Dr. Henry had a message for anyone returning from this work site since the end of March.

“We are [requiring] you to self-isolate for 14 days after your return and recognizing that some people may have already been back for more than 14 days,” said Dr. Henry.

“If you do have symptoms or some of your close contacts have symptoms that might be associated with COVID19, (you are asked) to connect with 811 or to call your local public health or your primary care provider, so we can have you assessed and tested if needed,” added Dr. Henry.

Since political and medical leaders hinted at potentially loosening restrictions many people have been wondering when that might happen and Dr. Henry addressed that question.

“We are all at risk if we start transmitting this virus in our community and we know that if we become sick and we pass it on, the people we are closest too are the ones that are more likely to be affected,” said Dr. Henry.

She added, “Our focus needs to ensure that the storm has lessened and passed before we let up on our restrictions.”

There are 109 people hospitalized, 51 are in intensive care, and 1,041 people are fully recovered from the Coronavirus.

COVID19 Cases by Health Region:

Fraser Health – 715

Vancouver Coastal Health – 707

Interior Health – 153

Island Health – 109

Northern Health – 40