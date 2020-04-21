Vessel Undergoing Repairs in Tsawwassen
Spirit of Vancouver Island. Supplied by BC Ferries Facebook page.
The Spirit of Vancouver Island had a hard landing at the Tsawwassen terminal over the weekend and the transportation giant is launching an investigation.
BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall said the incident was human error and not due to a mechanical issue.
The bow of the massive ship was damaged, but no passengers or crew were injured.
Additional repairs are expected to take ten days and are ongoing at the Tsawwassen terminal.