Travelers planning to use BC Ferries’ vessels will answer screening questions before being allowed to board.

The questions are to keep people with COVID-19 symptoms off the ships.

Deborah Marshall of BC Ferries says the screening will be done with people taking trips longer than 30 minutes.

Anyone with a fever and cough, or those who have been denied boarding in the last 14 days, or people subject to public health orders will not be allowed onto ferries.

As for the requirement to reduce passengers by 50 percent of the maximum number of people that may be carried, Marshall says the number of travelers using their vessels is currently well below that level.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau introduced the measure to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 on ferries and commercial passenger vessels.

Garneau says “these new measures will help reduce the spread of COVID-19, while continuing to support the continued movement of goods through the supply chain, and ensuring Canadians can access their homes, jobs, and essential services in a safe manner.”