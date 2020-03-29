The federal government has stepped up to help kids and seniors.

During his daily address, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke directly to children and acknowledged that this has been a tough time, not being able to see friends or go to school, “Kids I know this has been tough watching the world you know change radically,” Trudeau said.

He encouraged kids to call the Kids Help Phone for support and announced $7.5 million for more counsellors and trained volunteers for the service. Kids Help Line is available at 1-800-668-6868 or text 686868 or go online here.

Trudeau also announced $9-million in funding for the United Way through the New Horizon for Seniors program to provide everything from health check-ins and grocery delivery.