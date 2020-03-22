Island Health is only permitting visits for three reasons.

Essential visits will be considered for patients who are critically ill, receiving end-of-life care, or frail and in need of an escort of a family member for their own safety.

To be granted visitation privileges visitors need to be healthy, exhibiting no signs of a cough, runny nose, fever, sore throat, or shortness of breath and they must not have travelled internationally in the last 14 days.

For frequently updated information visit the BC Centre for Disease Control and Island Health links provided.