The Sunshine Coast Regional District is watching the COVID-19 situation closely and is implementing operational changes to maximize public safety.

Those operational changes include the more thorough cleaning of buses and SCRD facilities, along with positioning chairs six feet apart, including a limited seating capacity.

As an additional safety measure, the regional district is going to employ video streaming, allowing people to watch the meetings remotely.

Starting today, the regional district is partnering with the Town of Gibsons, the District of Sechelt, and the Sechelt First Nation, along with other agencies to share information and coordinate messaging for the Sunshine Coast.

The Sunshine Coast Regional District will remain open and any changes to service levels will be made only after careful consideration and consultation with Vancouver Coastal Health and the provincial government.