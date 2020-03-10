Fire and smoke from a wildfire. Supplied by BC Wildfire Service Facebook page.

The province is investing nearly $9 million dollars into 89 local governments and First Nations throughout the province to lessen the impact of wildfires.

The funding will support British Columbians to prepare their homes, businesses, and communities to be better prepared to deal with and combat the threat of wildfires.

The Sunshine Coast Regional District is receiving $114,850 dollars to assist with planning.

The City of Nanaimo is receiving $25,000 dollars to assist with emergency planning, cross-training, and FireSmart activities.

The qathet Regional District is receiving $67,700 to help with education, inter-agency cooperation, emergency planning, cross-training, FireSmart demonstration projects, and FireSmart activities for private land.