Students at Capilano University’s main campus in Metro Vancouver get a break on the cost of bus passes, so why not students at the Sunshine Coast campus?

That’s what members of the Sunshine Coast Students Union want the Sunshine Coast Regional District to answer.

If the discount is granted, members of the students’ union indicate it would mean a savings of $150 dollars a year.

Last month, the SCRD’s Infrastructure Services Committee responded that the regional district will conduct a demand assessment and SCRD staff indicated that they would keep the students’ union in the loop.