The labour dispute between the United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 and Western Forest Products is history.

The USW members voted 81.9 percent in favour of the new five-year agreement, while members working for contractors represented by Forest Industrial Relations ratified the agreement, with 93 percent of the membership supporting the new deal.

The new agreement runs through June 14, 2024, and is retroactively effective June 15, 2019.

Highlights of the new deal are available here.