Will Wilson Creek soon go by a different name? Supplied by OurBC.com.

The Sechelt First Nation has sent proposals to the BC Geographical Names Office requesting name changes.

Some of the proposed name changes, if adopted, would include Wilson Creek and the community itself, along with Madeira Park and Saltery Bay.

New name proposals are accepted from individuals or groups and the Geographical Names Office gathers comments on the suitability and anticipated acceptance and usage of the proposed name from local community members.

Sechelt Mayor Darnelda Siegers has requested that council has discussions with the Sechelt Nation and the community before responding to the BC Geographical Names Office.