The Sunshine Coast Regional District declared a state of emergency on February 2, and it has been extended through February 16.

The evacuation alert includes the following properties in Area D – Roberts Creek.

1994, 1998, and 2044 Ocean Beach Esplanade

Lot 6, Plan VAP6446, District Lot 2497

1843 and 1847 Lower Road

An evacuation order remains in place for the following properties.

2016, 2022, and 2028 Ocean Beach Esplanade

1815 Lower Road

For more information call the SCRD at 604-885-6800 or visit the Sunshine Coast Regional District website.