An evacuation order remains in place for properties near Roberts Creek on Lower Road and Oceanview Esplanade.

On Saturday, the Sunshine Coast Regional District activated the Emergency Operation Center in response to localized flooding and debris flow from Roberts Creek.

An evacuation order for some properties and an alert for others were issued in Electoral Area D.

After flying over the site to assess the situation, SCRD staff decided that reduced stream flows would allow excavating near the two most affected properties to continue to reduce the risk of greater flooding taking place.

The SCRD says that in cooperation with other agencies, including Roberts Creek Volunteer Fire Department, RCMP, Fortis, BC Hydro, the Province and private contractors, the area at Lower Road has been protected.