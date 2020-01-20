Over the weekend, one man was taken into custody following an incident involving a firearm inside a residence in Secret Cove, north of Sechelt.

In the early morning hours Saturday, Sunshine Coast RCMP responded to a caller reporting that a male inside the residence had a firearm and was showing concerning behaviour.

RCMP set up a containment and attempts to establish contact with the man were unsuccessful.

The nature of the call required the deployment of all available resources from the local RCMP and the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team also attended.

The investigation is ongoing.