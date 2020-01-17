Coastal Health plans to begin supplying fentanyl test strips so that users of street drugs have a reliable way to know if their supply is tainted.

Vancouver Coastal Health says a new study shows using the strips is as accurate as drug checking at a health care facility.

The strips can warn that street drugs are contaminated by fentanyl, the toxic agent responsible for killing thousands of people in BC.

In Vancouver, the strips will initially be available at Insite and a few other locations.

Coastal Health will also be making the strips available on the Sunshine Coast, Powell River, and the Sea-to-Sky corridor.