The availability of adequate and affordable housing for Sunshine Coast residents is going to be studied over the next few months.

Gibsons, Sechelt, and the Sunshine Coast Regional District are partnering on the Sunshine Coast Housing Needs Assessment study

Urban Matters has been hired to do the assessment.

The Vancouver-based company specializes in affordable housing, health and social planning, community development and social innovation.

The Sunshine Coast faces housing challenges around affordability and availability.

The BC Non-Profit Housing Association says the Sunshine Coast has the highest proportion of renters in BC who spend more than 50-percent of their income on housing.

The Sunshine Coast Housing Needs Assessment project is expected to be completed by mid-June.