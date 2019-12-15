Logo of the District of Sechelt

Sechelt council has started drafting the 2020 budget and the prospect of sewer fee increases was a starting point for those discussions.

Along with the potential sewer fee increases, finding the money for upgrades and repairs to sewer infrastructure are emerging challenges.

Douglas anticipates that if all $453,588 dollars in requests are approved, the operating deficit will be $373,290 dollars.

That would mean an increase of $128 dollars a year to the user fee.

David Douglas, the Director of Finance provided a timeline to council, earmarking May of next year for budget adoption.

One of the major budget requests is an $87,000 dollar addition of a full-time Water Resource Centre operator.

There are more than $100,000 in parts and maintenance items for the water resource centre and major expenses are going to be a reality in upgrading or repairing the lift stations.